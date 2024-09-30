Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) PT Raised to $17.00 at Craig Hallum

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BVS

Bioventus Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $921.49 million, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,939,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,331,502.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bioventus news, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,939,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,331,502.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Bartholdson bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,913,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,113,477.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bioventus by 5,367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.