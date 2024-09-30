Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2024

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTGGF remained flat at $61.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. Bitcoin Group has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $72.46.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.