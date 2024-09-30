Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTGGF remained flat at $61.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. Bitcoin Group has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $72.46.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

