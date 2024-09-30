BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,800 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 396,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BIGZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.61. 725,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $1,485,224.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,754,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,381,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,794,706 shares of company stock worth $13,270,094.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

