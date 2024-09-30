BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) CFO Sells $169,612.10 in Stock

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,527.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE BKSY opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $654.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. Analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter worth about $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 174,773 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

