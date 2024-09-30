BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) CFO Sells $169,612.10 in Stock

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,527.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
BlackSky Technology Trading Down 3.9 %
NYSE BKSY opened at $4.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $654.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.00.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. Analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Company Profile
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackSky Technology
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.