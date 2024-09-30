BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Purchases C$17,100.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.00 per share, with a total value of C$17,100.00.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BQE Water alerts:

On Wednesday, September 18th, Songlin Ye purchased 600 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$55.50 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Songlin Ye acquired 3,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Songlin Ye sold 800 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.80, for a total transaction of C$48,640.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

BQE Water Price Performance

Shares of CVE:BQE opened at C$57.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.42. BQE Water Inc. has a 52 week low of C$25.50 and a 52 week high of C$69.00. The company has a market cap of C$72.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.68.

About BQE Water

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 million. BQE Water had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.