Brokerages Set Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) PT at $73.00

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JSPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

JSPR stock opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $283.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.22. Jasper Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $740,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,088,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

