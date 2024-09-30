Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Target Price at $306.11

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $308.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $303.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.93. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,865,866 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

