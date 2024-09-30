Brokerages Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT at $30.43

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNO opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 259.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,007,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,468,000 after buying an additional 572,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.