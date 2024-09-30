Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,203,700 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 2,551,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

