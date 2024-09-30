Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %

CP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.54. 2,093,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 104,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.