Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Captivision Stock Performance

Shares of CAPTW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. Captivision has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Captivision Inc is a manufacturing company in the Electrical Equipment industry.

