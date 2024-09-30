Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Financial Comparison

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Okeanis Eco Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 76.76% 12.92% 10.03% Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $84.44 million 0.47 $38.64 million $2.49 1.65 Okeanis Eco Tankers $403.85 million 2.64 $145.25 million $4.19 7.89

This table compares Castor Maritime and Okeanis Eco Tankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Okeanis Eco Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime. Castor Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Castor Maritime and Okeanis Eco Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.09%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Summary

Okeanis Eco Tankers beats Castor Maritime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

