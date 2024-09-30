Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.62.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $202.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.43 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,037,000 after buying an additional 35,336 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,934,000 after buying an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after buying an additional 402,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after buying an additional 85,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.