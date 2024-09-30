Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of CLDX opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

