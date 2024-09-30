Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells $260,752.11 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 16,619 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $260,752.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

