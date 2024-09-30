Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Certara has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $169,135,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Certara by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 932,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $14,262,000. Daventry Group LP lifted its holdings in Certara by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,308,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 791,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Certara by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,747,000 after buying an additional 579,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

