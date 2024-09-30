Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $18.02 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently -8.55%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

