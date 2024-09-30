Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $236.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $212.00 to $236.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $202.35 on Thursday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $119.69 and a fifty-two week high of $211.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average of $184.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

