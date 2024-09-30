Citigroup Begins Coverage on USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised shares of USA Compression Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 512.20%.

Insider Transactions at USA Compression Partners

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,263.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 202,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

