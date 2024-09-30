Citigroup Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $72.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.42 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $11,452,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 194,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 133,186 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

