Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,292,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 1,922,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,732.3 days.

Clariant Price Performance

CLZNF stock remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

