Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,292,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 1,922,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,732.3 days.
Clariant Price Performance
CLZNF stock remained flat at $14.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.
Clariant Company Profile
