CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Several brokerages have commented on COMM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM opened at $6.11 on Monday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

