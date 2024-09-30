Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

