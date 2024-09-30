Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Strong-Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
- About the Markup Calculator
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.