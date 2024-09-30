Critical Comparison: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) versus Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Par Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carbon Energy and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 6 2 0 2.25

Profitability

Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.97%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

This table compares Carbon Energy and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Par Pacific 5.43% 26.40% 8.51%

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Energy and Par Pacific”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.03 $1.10 million N/A N/A Par Pacific $8.23 billion 0.12 $728.64 million $7.99 2.24

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Carbon Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana. The Retail segment operates fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, single point mooring, marine vessels, storage facilities, loading and truck racks, and rail facilities to distribute ethanol, petroleum, and refined products throughout Hawaii, the United States West Coast, Washington, the Dakotas, and Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. It also holds interest in refined products pipeline. In addition, the company owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal; a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.