Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Purchases $29,950.00 in Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Sharon A. Decker acquired 5,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,383 shares in the company, valued at $271,844.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Culp Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CULP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.