Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

CIBC set a C$3.25 price objective on Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DML. Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. National Bankshares set a C$3.50 price target on Denison Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Denison Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.38.

DML stock opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.91 and a 12 month high of C$3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.65.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 million. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

