Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLNT. TD Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The business had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

