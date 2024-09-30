Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Raised to $105.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $96.01 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

