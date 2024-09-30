Entera Bio’s (ENTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ENTX opened at $2.01 on Friday. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

Entera Bio Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ENTX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

Featured Stories

