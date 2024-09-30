Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $33.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.08.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
EPD opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
