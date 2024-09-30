Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $33.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,440 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 767,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

