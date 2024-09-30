Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a hold rating and set a $247.61 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.76.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $227.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.19 and its 200 day moving average is $202.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

