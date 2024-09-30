Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $15.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXTR

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $536,589.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -215.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.