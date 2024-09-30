FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells $6,364,204.80 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FDS opened at $458.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.67.

View Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,561 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 43,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,113,000 after acquiring an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.