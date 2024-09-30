Financial Review: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) versus PTT Global Chemical Public (OTCMKTS:PGCPF)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) and PTT Global Chemical Public (OTCMKTS:PGCPF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REX American Resources and PTT Global Chemical Public”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $718.08 million 1.12 $60.94 million $3.75 12.30 PTT Global Chemical Public N/A N/A N/A $6.08 0.22

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PTT Global Chemical Public. PTT Global Chemical Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REX American Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 9.64% 11.69% 10.47% PTT Global Chemical Public N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of REX American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of PTT Global Chemical Public shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of REX American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for REX American Resources and PTT Global Chemical Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 PTT Global Chemical Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

REX American Resources currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.10%. Given REX American Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe REX American Resources is more favorable than PTT Global Chemical Public.

Summary

REX American Resources beats PTT Global Chemical Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About PTT Global Chemical Public

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited operates as a chemical company in Thailand and internationally. It operates through 6 segments: Upstream, Intermediates, Polymers and Chemicals, Bio and Circularity, Performance Chemicals, and Service and Others. The company offers refinery and shared facilities, which includes liquefied petroleum gas, light naphtha, reformate, jet fuel, diesel, and fuel oil; aromatics including benzene, toluene, paraxylene, cyclohexane, orthoxylene, and mixed xylenes; and olefins comprising ethylene, propylene, butadiene, and butene. It also provides monoethylene glycol; phenol, bisphenol A, acetone; purified terephthalic acid, propylene oxide, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate; polylactic acid and polybutylene succinate; post-consumer recycled PET and HDPE; and coating resins and additives, hexamethylene diisocyanate and HDI derivatives. In addition, the company offers polymers including high and low density polyethylene, linear low density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate, polystyrene, and rotomolding and polypropylene compounds; methyl ester, fatty alcohol, fatty alcohol ethoxylate, glycerin, and oleochemicals; chemicals, such as ethanolamine; and polyether, polymer, and premix polyols. Further, the company engages in the marketing and sales of products and packaging market development; technical, engineering, plant maintenance, safety, occupational health, environmental, and security businesses; and social enterprise and management consultancy. Additionally, it provides logistics, jetty, utilities, and infrastructure; liquidity management and financing, venture capital investment, and outsourcing; and transportation, packaging, and warehouse management services. It serves packaging, electronic and electronic equipment, automotive, agriculture, chemicals, construction, home, and personal applications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

