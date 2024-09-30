Financial Survey: Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) versus Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN)

Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) and Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Regenicin and Allurion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regenicin N/A N/A N/A Allurion Technologies -78.56% N/A -64.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regenicin and Allurion Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A Allurion Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allurion Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 406.18%. Given Allurion Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than Regenicin.

0.0% of Regenicin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regenicin and Allurion Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Allurion Technologies $47.59 million 0.63 -$80.61 million ($3.79) -0.17

Regenicin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allurion Technologies.

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats Regenicin on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

