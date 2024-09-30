First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
First Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years. First Financial has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
First Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ THFF opened at $43.16 on Monday. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $509.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Analysis on First Financial
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Is T-Mobile the Top Telecom Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Bargain Stocks Under $20 With Major Growth Potential
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 5 ETFs to Own Now and Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.