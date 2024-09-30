First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of FTHY opened at $14.96 on Monday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
