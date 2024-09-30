First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FTHY opened at $14.96 on Monday. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

