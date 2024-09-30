Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

FI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fiserv to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.88.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $178.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $179.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average is $157.79.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $927,298,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $784,200,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

