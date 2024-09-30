Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTV. Raymond James raised Fortive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.38.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fortive has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after buying an additional 369,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Fortive by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 188,415 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fortive by 599.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Fortive by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 275,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

