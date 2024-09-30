FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBW stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.93.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 64.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 290,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

