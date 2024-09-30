GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

GEV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.48.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $249.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.33. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $258.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,149,000. KP Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

