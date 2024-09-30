GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.53.

In other GlycoMimetics news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $31,259.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,695,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,175.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 911,859 shares of company stock worth $205,659 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 483.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

