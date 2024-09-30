Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Graco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Graco Stock Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 90.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $87.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

About Graco

(Get Free Report

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.