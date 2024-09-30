Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of -22.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn ($1.61) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -12.4%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

