GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Susquehanna

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.27.

NYSE GXO opened at $52.19 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,221,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,702,000 after purchasing an additional 648,547 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,416,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,039,000 after purchasing an additional 563,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,398,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,140,000 after purchasing an additional 240,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

