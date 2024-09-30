Halma’s (HLMA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.14) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Halma Stock Up 2.4 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($34.96), for a total transaction of £181,673.38 ($243,269.12). 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
