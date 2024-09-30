Halma’s (HLMA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.14) price objective on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Halma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Halma

Halma Stock Up 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,655 ($35.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,802 ($24.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,750 ($36.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,564.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,444.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,739.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($34.96), for a total transaction of £181,673.38 ($243,269.12). 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.