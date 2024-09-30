Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HASI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:HASI opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 55.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

