HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.57.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of RZLT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.18. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Rezolute will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

