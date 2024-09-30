Head to Head Comparison: Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) & Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -30.97% 91.73% 47.16% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.25% -0.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 4 4 1 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings for Captor Capital and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus target price of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 153.34%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Captor Capital and Lithium Americas (Argentina)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $27.25 million N/A -$8.44 million ($0.27) -0.64 Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $7.99 0.41

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Captor Capital. Captor Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithium Americas (Argentina), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Captor Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

