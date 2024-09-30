Head-To-Head Comparison: Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) vs. Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 2.86% 3.69% 0.37% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 14.16% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $66.80 million 1.49 $3.80 million $0.18 26.22 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $27.36 million 1.51 $4.26 million $2.05 8.34

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riverview Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riverview Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

69.6% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Riverview Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats Riverview Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, land, real estate construction, and one-to-four family mortgage loans; other consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, savings account, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, Ridgefield, and Vancouver, Washington, as well as Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

